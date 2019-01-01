Kim Kardashian and Kanye West introduce newborn son Psalm West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have introduced fans to the latest addition to their family, son Psalm West.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confirmed the arrival of the couple's fourth child on social media on 10 May (19), and one week later, she has given fans the first glimpse of their second baby boy, who was born via a surrogate.

Kim shared the name news on her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Friday (17May19), as she posted a screenshot of her text conversation with Kanye, who had sent his wife a picture of the tot all bundled up and sleeping in his crib.

"Beautiful Mother's Day with the arrival of our fourth child," he wrote in a follow-up text message. "We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."

Kim simply captioned the post, "Psalm West," revealing the baby's name for the first time, three days after fans thought she had chosen a cuddly moniker like Bear, Teddy or Cub for their newborn because of a teddy bear emoji she used as she uploaded pictures from her recent baby shower.

"We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect!" she gushed earlier this week.

"Here are some pics of my CBD (Cannabidiol) baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much."

He joins big brother Saint, three, and sisters North, five, and Chicago, 15 months.

Psalm's arrival gives Kim and Kanye plenty to celebrate - they will mark their fifth wedding anniversary on 24 May (19).