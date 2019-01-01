Jamie Dornan knew Fifty Shades would 'get panned' by critics

Jamie Dornan knew that the Fifty Shades movies would "get panned" by film critics.

The 37-year-old made his debut as suave millionaire businessman Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey back in 2015, but has now confessed it was a strange decision he had to make when he was offered the part.

"It was very odd to be honest, because you are presented with this incredible opportunity that is going to have a big impact on your life and change many things," Jamie explained during an interview on the Out to Lunch with Jay Rayner podcast.

"To be honest, mostly financially, but again in (my) career (it) opened so many doors. But you sort of know it’s going to get panned. Very strange thing."

While the father-of-three went on to reprise his role as the S&M loving millionaire, alongside on-screen love Dakota Johnson, in two more Fifty Shades films, the response to the movies adapted from E.L. James’ books has been polarising.

And while Jamie was aware of the negative reviews of the books, he managed to maintain a professional attitude on set, and admitted working on the movies was "a great joy".

"You’re trying to do the best you can and make the best of it but we knew that because the books were sort of adored by many, bought by many, but panned by many, it was probably going to be the same thing for the movies," he shared.

"It’s not like suddenly everyone who thought the book was badly written was going to be like, ‘Oh but the film’s very good.’ They were a great joy to be a part of and a crazy journey to go on, but also, above everything else, they are just a job on a film set. It’s no different than anything else; you’re just simulating more sex."