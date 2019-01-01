Khloe Kardashian: 'There's no bad blood with Lamar Odom'

Khloe Kardashian has insisted there's no "bad blood" between her and her ex-husband Lamar Odom.

The reality star sat down with celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser for her podcast Divorce Sucks! and was asked if she still keeps in touch with the former basketball star, more than two years after their divorce was finalised in December 2016.

"Every now and then," Khloe responded. "There's no issues. There's no bad blood. There's no anything. It just didn't work out and I think he's an incredible person and I just want the best for him. But there's no negative anything."

The 34-year-old originally filed for divorce from Lamar in December 2013, but proceedings were put on hold when the troubled sportsman overdosed in a Nevada brothel in October 2015.

Khloe chose to withdraw her divorce petition while her estranged husband was recovering in hospital, and the mother of one revealed her reasons for choosing to delay proceedings.

"He OD'ed during the divorce and I was his next of kin, even though it was still, the divorce was still - it was on the judge's desk," she recalled. "It was like two years, or like a year or two of us trying to get the divorce going and then this happened.

"And then we paused the divorce, not for any romantic reasons but I wanted to be able to help take care of him and make sure that he would be okay again."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also revealed she was worried Lamar had amnesia after his overdose, as he woke up from a coma and called her "babe".

"I was like, 'Oh God. What year does he think this is?' I remember I was like, 'Oh no. What did I do?!' Because I was like, 'Does he know?'" she shared. "And then he went right back to sleep because he was in a coma, woke up, saw me and I might've put him back into a coma I don't know, he probably was terrified."