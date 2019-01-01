Keanu Reeves’ impressive skill set takes centre stage in John Wick 3

John Wick director Chad Stahelski made a list of Keanu Reeves’ skills and tried to cram as many of them in to the third instalment of the film franchise.

Chad started his Hollywood career as a stunt double, and ended up working closely with Keanu on The Matrix trilogy.

Fast forward 11 years and the 54-year-old actor took the lead in Chad’s directorial debut, John Wick, a role he is reprising for upcoming action flick, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Talking about a leaked set photo of Keanu riding a horse through the streets of New York, Chad told American GQ: “Somebody took that picture while we were shooting in Brooklyn and released it. I thought it was cool. Keanu thought it was cool. I don't think the studio thought it was cool.

“I'm a big Sergio Leone fan, so no matter what, I was putting Keanu on a horse in this movie. If you've got an actor who can ride horses, ride motorcycles, do fight scenes, why not? I made a list of every skill Keanu has - we sat down and I said, ‘Give me everything you can do really well’. And we put all that in the movies. Drive a car, check the box. Ride a horse, check the box. Nobody wanted the horses. I had to fight for that one. People thought it was too weird.”

This year marks 20 years since the pair first began working together, and Chad praised his leading man for his commitment to challenging film roles.

Reflecting on genre defining flick The Matrix, the director shared how Keanu put his all into the part of Neo in the Wachowskis’ cinematic classic.

“I don't know anyone that puts more into the game, collaboratively, physically, intellectually. I've never experienced anyone that could have survived (The Matrix). It just took a different type of person. To be open to that. To allow yourself to be constantly soaking wet, sore, tired, beaten up, for years,” he stated.