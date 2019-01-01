NEWS Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost to wed Newsdesk Share with :







Scarlett Johansson is engaged to marry comedian Colin Jost.



The Avengers beauty, 34, was first linked to the Saturday Night Live regular in May, 2017, when they were spotted kissing at an afterparty for the 42nd season finale of the hit comedy show.



They went public with their romance six months later, making their red carpet debut as a couple at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York.



Scarlett and Colin have continued to support one another at events ever since, with the funnyman most recently joining his superstar girlfriend at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest Marvel blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame, in April (19).



The actress' publicist, Marcel Pariseau, confirmed the engagement news to The Associated Press on Sunday (19May19), but details about Colin's proposal have yet to be revealed.



The marriage will be the 36 year old's first, and Scarlett's third.



She was previously married to Ryan Reynolds for just over two years until December, 2010, and she went on to secretly tie the knot with Romain Dauriac in October, 2014, just weeks after welcoming their daughter Rose, now four.



She and Dauriac finalised their divorce in September, 2017.