Anne Heche and Thomas Jane reuniting onscreen

Rumoured new couple Anne Heche and Thomas Jane are reuniting onscreen once more to co-star in a new sci-fi movie.

The actors, who previously portrayed a divorced couple in TV drama series Hung, have both signed on for Salvage, an upcoming action film from director Shane Dax Taylor.

The project, announced at the Cannes Film Festival in France, revolves around two couples fighting for survival on a boat in a post-apocalyptic world.

It will also feature an original score by Alice in Chains rocker Jerry Cantrell, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news emerges weeks after Heche and Jane sparked speculation of a romance after holding hands while attending an afterparty for the actor's movie, Crown Vic, during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York last month (Apr19).

At the time, a source told People.com, "They have been friends for more than 20 years and really enjoy spending time with each other."

They had also been spotted together at the Sarasota Film Festival in Florida, where Heche was presented with a career achievement prize.

The stars have yet to comment on the relationship gossip, but Salvage won't be their first project together on the big screen - they also worked together on upcoming thriller Hour of Lead.

Heche was previously in an 11-year relationship with actor James Tupper, the father of her 10-year-old son Atlas, while she also has a son named Homer, 17, with her ex-husband Coleman Laffoon.

Jane is also a divorcee - he and Patricia Arquette, with whom he shares 16-year-old daughter Harlow, finalised their marriage split in 2011.

He was also wed to actress Aysha Hauer for six years until 1995.