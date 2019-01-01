Zoe Saldana to star in artist husband's directorial debut

Zoe Saldana is to lead the cast of her artist husband Marco Perego's feature film directorial debut.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star has signed on for Keyhole Garden, about a man and woman whose romance is tested by "the divisiveness of life on America's southern border," reports Variety.

The story will be told through three separate but connected narratives; a boy trying to save his undocumented friend from deportation, an immigration agent unintentionally dooming an ex, and a drug trafficker embarking on his final mission.

Perego co-wrote the script with Rick Rapoza and will also serve as a producer on the project. Production is set to begin in August.

Although Keyhole Garden marks Perego's first time behind the camera, he has had some experience when it comes to producing. He worked on soccer documentary Black and White Stripes: The Juventus Story, and also co-produced short drama Me + Her.

And it seems he now has a taste for Hollywood, with his second directing job already lined up. The 40-year-old will direct and co-write upcoming short Burn to Shine.

Meanwhile, Saldana has her plate full with the next four Avatar instalments, which are currently in the post-production stage. The 40-year-old was last seen as Na'vi princess Neytiri in James Cameron's box office breaking Avatar in 2009.

It's also thought she'll be back as Lieutenant Uhura in the next Star Trek film.

Saldana and Perego wed in 2013 and are parents to three sons; twins Cy and Bowie, four, and two-year-old Zen.