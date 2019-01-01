NEWS Jordyn Woods moves out of Kylie Jenner's home after fall out Newsdesk Share with :







Kylie Jenner's friendship with Jordyn Woods appears to have officially come to an end, after the social media influencer reportedly moved out of the reality star's guesthouse a week ago.



Back in February (19), it was revealed that 21-year-old Jordyn hooked up with basketball player Tristan Thompson at a house party, at the same time the sportsman was dating Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian. The pair also share 13-month-old daughter True.



The cheating scandal led to Jordyn, who was Kylie's best friend and lived in her guesthouse, being cut off from the Jenner/Kardashian family, and a source has now told Tmz.com that "Jordyn came by and picked up her stuff about a week and a half ago".



The source added that, while Kylie was "super chill" about Jordyn's things still being in the property, another member of the family - who the website aren't allowed to name - was not.



"The person recently noticed Jordyn's stuff was still there and thought it was ridiculous and disrespectful, like she was using Kylie's pad for storage," the insider said. "Kylie decided to get Jordyn to get her stuff out quickly after that, to keep the peace in her family."



According to the source, make-up mogul Kylie wasn't at home at the time, so Jordyn was let in by a housekeeper to clear up her belongings.



TMZ added that, although the cheating scandal led to issues between Kylie and Jordyn, the pair are still in touch and maintain a relationship.