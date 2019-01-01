Reese Witherspoon updates fans on Legally Blonde 3 progress

Reese Witherspoon drove fans wild when she discussed reprising her role as "amazing" Elle Woods for Legally Blonde 3.

In 2001's Legally Blonde, the actress starred as naive sorority girl Elle, who tries to win back her ex-boyfriend by enrolling into Harvard Law School, but goes on to discover her own self-worth and cracks a huge murder case.

It spawned a successful sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde in 2003, and fans of the movies are desperate for Reese to return to her much-loved character.

She confirmed last year that there was a third movie in the works, with her onscreen love Luke Wilson also returning to the franchise.

Now, 16 years after she last appeared onscreen as Elle, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about the plans for Legally Blonde 3 during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"We're meeting about it... I mean, we're definitely talking about," she said as the audience whooped and cheered.

"It's sort of about women being underestimated, and I think it's a good idea," Reese said, as Ellen chimed in: "It's a great idea."

"Things have changed, but not that much has changed," Reese explained, referencing the ongoing gender inequality in Hollywood. “I loved playing that character and she’s so amazing. And I mean, if you guys want it, I guess I’ll do it!”

The 43-year-old also chatted about the upcoming second season of her hit HBO show, Big Little Lies, and discussed the new addition to the already star-studded cast – Meryl Streep.

The triple Oscar winner plays Mary Louise Wright, the mother of now-deceased Perry (Alexander Skarsgard), and mother-in-law to his long-suffering wife Celeste, played by Nicole Kidman.

"She is so spooky, and she is mad, she is so mad!" Reese exclaimed. "Maybe I know where it's going. It's not going anywhere good!"