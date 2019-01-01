Kevin Costner eyeing return to directing with 'Western saga'

Kevin Costner is planning to make a return directing with a new "Western saga".

The Hollywood star has previously stepped behind the camera to make 2003's Open Range, 1997's The Postman, and of course, 1990's Dances with Wolves, for which he won two Oscars. The film also scored another five Academy Awards.

Costner is currently featuring as John Dutton in U.S. drama series Yellowstone, and he has now shared that he is plotting a return to filmmaking, with the potential project one that could be translated on both the small and big screen.

"I have a Western saga in mind where I'd like to shoot all three as features and have them come out every three months, because it's a continuum," he told Deadline. "It's four (movies), and then let it go to TV, and I don't see why it wouldn't even be thought of as a premiere there because all the groups of people that don't go to the theatre can now sit home and go, 'I'm going to watch this all, in a pure way.'"

Costner went on to explain that the Western genre lends itself to his moviemaking aesthetic and also noted that he is willing to discuss his ideas with executives at streaming services, as he likes how such companies are more open film ratings.

"I'm going to figure out how to get it financed. I'm going to go find the right partners, or I'm going to do it myself because I do think it should be a feature. I have to look at the realities, though that's never really stopped me before with most of the things I have pushed uphill. This is a big screen epic," the 64-year-old added.

Costner was most recently seen onscreen in The Highwaymen alongside Woody Harrelson and Kathy Bates, and is currently working on Let Him Go, a drama about a retired sheriff and his wife who set out to find their only grandson.