Tiffany Haddish to face ex-husband in court over abuse claims

Tiffany Haddish is set to face her ex-husband in court next year after he sued her over abuse claims made in her memoir.

According to court documents obtained by U.S. website The Blast, a judge in Texas has set a trial date for 20 April, when Tiffany and her ex William Stewart are due to resolve their libel dispute over allegations made in her autobiography, The Last Black Unicorn.

Although the Girls Trip star, 39, did not mention William by name in her 2017 book, she titled a chapter The Ex-Husband, which included descriptions of how he allegedly choked her during sex, and was guilty of domestic abuse and harassment. He sued his ex-wife and her publisher Simon & Schuster, the book's publisher, for defamation, libel, and slander and wants more than $1 million (£770,000) in damages.

He has also alleged the comedienne was in fact violent towards him, stating she once had a temporary restraining order against him dropped because the allegations in her application were false. Tiffany denies his claims.

In his filings, William claims he will be able to demonstrate that, "Ms. Haddish regularly requested Mr. Stewart to become more aggressive with her during sex, including, among other things, to choke her as a part of their sexual intercourse."

He has also submitted evidence allegations that in a 2012 interview with comedian Dom Irrera, she denied he "beat" her up and had used the choking as a punchline in her comic routines. Her disgruntled ex also states that he sent several letters to her and the publisher seeking to reach a settlement, but that she responded cryptically, by telling him, "Be patient your blessings are coming" and "Start to think positive so positive things can come your way. Because your blessings are waiting on you."

Tiffany married William twice, divorcing him for the final time in 2013. Their defamation, libel, and slander case is ongoing.