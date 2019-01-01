Emilia Clarke 'rats out' Game of Thrones coffee cup culprit

Emilia Clarke has "ratted out" the culprit who left a coffee cup in a Game of Thrones scene.

Eagle-eyed TV fans noticed a Starbucks-style disposable coffee cup on the table near Emilia's character Daenerys Targaryen as she watched over festivities during a feast scene at the beginning of The Last of the Starks episode, which aired earlier this month.

Speculation has been rife as to who left the cup in shot, with Sophie Turner recently placing blame on Emilia, but now the actress has identified who she believes was actually responsible.

"So, I'm just going to let you in on a little Game Of Thrones trivia. We don't drink Starbucks. So anyone who's clucking around with a Starbucks cup is someone who is not a cast member. There's no mocha-wocha-frappuccino anywhere," Emilia told The New Yorker.

When asked if she was referring to craft services, who provide food and drink to the actors and crew on set, she replied: "Yes, I am. I'm ratting out craft services."

However, she then suggested the cup may have belonged to one of the producers, adding: "It could've been anyone's gin. Or it could have been some very fancy producer's mochaccino."

As for why she didn't notice the cup in front of her during the scene, the 32-year-old British actress added: "You've got a lot of cast, and you've got two-hundred-odd extras in that room. But you know who I could actually quite happily blame? Did you notice some quite familiar-looking extras in that particular scene?"

The last-ever episode of Game of Thrones aired in America on Sunday night, with fans taking to social media to point out another errant item - a bottle of water.

As Samwell Tarly, played by John Bradley, had a meeting with the Westeros' lords and ladies to select the next ruler of the six kingdoms, the bottle sat by his feet. A second bottle was spotted by Davos Seaworth in the same scene.

"First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke," one fan tweeted after spotting the bottle, while another added, "Even the most important lords of the seven kingdoms need to stay hydrated."