Taron Egerton: 'Elton John got really emotional at Rocketman premiere'

Elton John and his husband David Furnish were overcome with emotion at the premiere of Rocketman at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday (16May19).

Taron Egerton, who plays the Candle in the Wind hitmaker in the musical biopic, opened up about the couple's response to the film during a radio interview on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Monday.

The star, who sat between British actor-turned-filmmaker Dexter Fletcher and songwriter Bernie Taupin, confessed he focused a lot of his attention on watching Elton and David during the screening.

"Dexter and I watched it from a 45-degree angle to watch Elton and David," the 29-year-old shared. "They were grabbing and squeezing each other’s knees. They were crying. (It was) really emotional. It’s the spirit of their life."

The movie chronicles the Tiny Dancer star's journey from obscurity to worldwide acclaim, including his personal struggles with relationships, his sexuality, and addiction.

Speaking to reporters from Entertainment Tonight ahead of the premiere, the 72-year-old opened up about the profound impact his career had on him, and cited his celebrated Dodger Stadium concerts in Los Angeles in 1975 as a life-changing moment.

"Two days before Dodger Stadium, I was having my stomach pumped. I took an overdose and there I was, two days later, at Dodger Stadium with Cary Grant and Billie Jean King having the time of my life," the star recalled. "That's what you do (when) you're a performer and that's what saved my life - being a performer."

Rocketman is released in cinemas next Wednesday.