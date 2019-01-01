Reese Witherspoon all in for Legally Blonde 3

Reese Witherspoon is all set to go on a third Legally Blonde movie after fans convinced her to reprise her Elle Woods character.

The 43-year-old actress told The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (20May19) she's taking meetings about the sequel - the follow-up to 2003's Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.

"We're definitely talking about it...," she said. "I mean it's sort of about women being underestimated and I think it's a good idea... Things have changed, but not that much has changed!

"I love playing that character. She's so amazing."

Reese is also being pressed to revamp her hit film Sweet Home Alabama - by co-star Josh Lucas.

While promoting his recent faith-based movie, Breakthrough, the actor revealed that he and director Andy Tennant are on board for a follow-up to the beloved 2002 comedy, and they're committed to recruiting Reese.

"He and I (Tennant) discussed it and now we're lobbying the world to join us," he told Good Morning America, adding, "Everyone has noticed Reese is quite busy these days.

"The proposal that Andy Tennant, the director had, is quite interesting... My character is back in Alabama and Reese's character is in New York with our kids and we're divorced and our whole life is super complicated, and (castmate) Patrick Dempsey's character is still in the picture."

Josh and Reese played mismatched estranged couple, Melanie and Jake, and Lucas recently confessed he has been in touch with his co-star to gauge her interest.

"I've even reached out to Reese... It's an iconic film...," he said. "I would love it because I would love to see where these characters ended up or where they are at this point in their lives... I think there's a lot of different concepts that have been thrown about.

"I kind of love the idea that they have divorced and been divorced for a while and he wants her back... Even when they're apart there's something connected about the two of them."