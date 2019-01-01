Julianna Margulies panicked in The Hot Zone protective suit

Julianna Margulies regularly burst into tears on the set of new Ebola outbreak drama The Hot Zone because her protective hazmat suit wardrobe played havoc with her claustrophobia.

The former ER star returns to TV as a medic in the upcoming limited series, portraying U.S. Army scientist Dr. Nancy Jaax in the National Geographic project, which focuses on the initial emergence of the virus in the central African rainforest, and its sudden appearance in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. in 1989.

Margulies was so interested in the topic, she signed on immediately, but overlooked just how tough it would be - mentally and physically - to tackle the real-life medical drama onscreen, especially because she cannot stand being trapped in small spaces.

"I don't think I thought it through enough before I signed on," she confessed to The Guardian. "In my head, it was scientific rather than medical, but I still had the hardest medical jargon to memorise... And then you're in the hazmat suits with fans to keep the air circulated, so I couldn't hear anything."

She tells Good Morning America, "Those hazmat suits were the bane of my existence... I'm saying things like 'immuno-flourescent...' It's like writing a (university) thesis with a jackhammer going on next door; you have to really focus because it's all scientific lingo..."

"I was in a panic every time they zipped me in," the actress adds, revealing the rubber suits were so uncomfortable she started sweating as soon as she was in costume, and the intense and "very lonely" experience made her break down in tears on camera.

"(And) not when I was supposed to," she admitted to The Associated Press. "I'm very claustrophobic. "I didn't realise how much until they zipped that thing up."

She reached out to Jaax for a little support: "I was like, 'How did you manage in these hazmat suits; I can't stand it!'"

"She said, 'Oh, that was my happy place...' No one could bother her, she's doing her work."

The Hot Zone, based on the 1994 non-fiction book of the same name by Richard Preston, premieres in the U.S. next week (27May19).