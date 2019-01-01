Kim Kardashian's first clemency case gave her 'new sense of purpose'

Kim Kardashian is "so grateful" to have become a criminal justice reform advocate for Alice Marie Johnson because the case has given her life an "incredible new sense of purpose".

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star helped Johnson win clemency from U.S. President Donald Trump last year (18), decades after the 63-year-old great-grandmother was handed a life sentence for a low-level drug charge.

Kanye West's wife has since gone on to spearhead campaigns for others in similar situations, and she credits Johnson with opening her eyes to the plight of non-violent offenders imprisoned for years across the U.S.

In the foreword to Johnson's new memoir, After Life, Kardashian writes: "You have helped me find an incredible new sense of purpose, and I am so grateful for that. You have helped create change that will impact others, and have inspired and encouraged me to continue on my journey to do the same."

Kardashian is currently studying for a law degree in a bid to take the cause even further, and Johnson isn't surprised by the news, because she could tell it was a passion the reality TV beauty had yet to fully realise when they worked together on her bid for freedom.

"I think I was just the water that watered the seed," Johnson told U.S. breakfast show Today. "This seed was planted in Kim. I think her father (Robert Kardashian) being an attorney, and her always having an interest in law, and when I came along, she blossomed (sic)."

"I saw a woman who was like a superwoman - she wouldn't stop at anything for my freedom, so it makes me feel humbled," Johnson continued. "I'm honoured that I was the catalyst, that I helped her with that, but she's also helped me too. We have both impacted each other's lives... I love Kim."

After Life has since sparked interest from Hollywood studio officials eager to adapt Johnson's story for the screen, and if the project gets picked up, she already has an idea of her dream casting.

"I like the way Angela Bassett dances!" Johnson smiled.