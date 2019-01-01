Amy Schumer returns to comedy stage two weeks after birth of son

Amy Schumer made her return to the comedy stage on Sunday night (19May19), just two weeks after giving birth to her son.

The 37-year-old actress and comedienne made an appearance at New York's famous Comedy Cellar, with fellow funnyman Jon Laster snapping a picture of the moment.

Amy then shared the image on her Instagram, and wrote: "Pic from tonight by @hewasfunny I'm back!"

In the snap, Amy, who was dressed in a V-neck minidress, held the microphone in one hand as she gestured with the other.

Amy's big comedy return comes just two weeks after she and husband Chris Fischer welcomed son Gene Attell into the world on 5 May. The I Feel Pretty star has been keeping her followers updated about how she's coping with first-time motherhood on her social media pages, and hit headlines over the weekend when she shared a picture of herself using a breast pump beneath a tube top and calling it her "outfit of the day".

In another post shortly after giving birth, Amy revealed she had the unwavering support of doula Domino Kirke - who's married to actor Penn Badgley - and told her fans and followers about the benefits of having the help.

"Ok here's my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy. Women are the s**t," she wrote on Instagram, alongside an adorable photo that showed her cradling Gene in her arms.

"Men are cool and whatever but women are f**king warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula. Her name @domino_kirke @carriagehousebirth," the Trainwreck star continued. "What do doulas do? I don't totally know. But what she did was make me and Chris feel totally secure and supported throughout my pregnancy and the birth process. I really recommend getting one if you can."