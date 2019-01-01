Naomi Scott: 'Will Smith is the least disappointing superstar'

Naomi Scott is a big fan of her Aladdin co-star Will Smith, calling him the "least disappointing superstar" she's ever met.

The British actress plays Jasmine in the live-action version of Disney's animated classic, and has now revealed that meeting the Hollywood legend - who plays the wish-granting Genie - was exactly how she imagined it would be.

"He is the least disappointing superstar to ever meet," she confessed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night. "I highly recommend meeting him."

Naomi then managed to embarrass her older brother Joshua, as she told the audience that he owns a life-size cut-out figure of Will.

"He's married and he still has it now," the 26-year-old laughed.

While it's a daunting prospect to take on the role of one of the most famous Disney princesses, Naomi also sweetly shared how she used to re-enact scenes from the movie when she was younger.

"Of course, I loved the movie growing up," she explained. "Somehow I always got relegated to Abu, the monkey."

And becoming a role model to millions of little girls around the world hasn't fazed Naomi, but she was a little taken aback by their enthusiasm at a recent screening of the film.

"They attacked me and I was like, 'Wow, that felt real,'" the star laughed.

Additionally, Naomi and the cast, including Aladdin actor Mena Massoud, worked extensively with sound engineer Simon Hayes to ensure they were able to sing live during filming.

"It was a great opportunity to sing live. Literally, I'm just singing a cappella on my own, on the set. The worst part is, you can't really hear yourself," she smiled.

Aladdin is released in the U.K. on 22 May and hits U.S. cinemas two days later.