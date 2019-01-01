Disney firing made James Gunn a 'better person'

James Gunn has credited his high-profile firing as the director of the next Guardians of the Galaxy sequel for making him a "better person".

The filmmaker came under fire last year after offensive tweets he wrote a decade ago were unearthed and caused a stir online. He issued an apology for the mistakes of his past and insisted he was a changed man, but bosses at Disney cut ties with the 52-year-old, prompting fans and the Guardians castmembers to launch a public campaign urging them to reconsider and reinstate Gunn.

Their wish was finally granted in March as executives decided to give the filmmaker another chance, and Gunn has now admitted that the controversy really made him reflect on the path he wanted his life to take going forward.

"I'm a better person than I was a year ago," he told The Associated Press. "It's made me more creative and focused on the things that really matter to me, which are my friends, my relationships and the movies that I'm making."

Among his close confidantes is actress Elizabeth Banks, who stars in new horror film Brightburn, which Gunn produced, and he is thankful to have people in the industry he can rely on.

"I have one really good gift," the director stated. "I'm attracted to really good people and I have chosen to put wonderful people around me, whether it's the actors I work with, the crew members I work with..., the writers I would deal with, the studio people I deal with. There's a lot of really good people in this industry."

In addition to getting back to work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Gunn is also developing a new Suicide Squad movie for Marvel Studios' comic book rivals, DC, after signing up for the supervillain project following his Disney exit.