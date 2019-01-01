Jessica Alba restricted her food intake to avoid male attention when starting out

Jessica Alba once slimmed down to lose her curves in a bid to avoid being “preyed upon” by men in Hollywood.

The Sin City actress joined Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, Taraji P. Henson and Busy Philipps for a panel discussion at the recent In Goop Heath Summit in Los Angeles, where the Hollywood stars tackled a wide range of topics - from gender equality to abortion rights and mental health.

In a candid chat, Jessica shared how she was encouraged not to wear Pepe Jeans by her family as she was “voluptuous” and had a “booty.”

“I was meant to feel ashamed if I tempted men," she explained. "Then I stopped eating a lot, when I became an actress. I made myself look more like a boy so I wouldn’t get as much attention."

She added that she felt “preyed upon” by men when she was starting out. The 38-year-old mother of three has been in the business since she was a teenager.

Elsewhere in the chat, Jessica discussed the difficulties she encountered trying to make it as an actress, and insisted “there’s still so much to go” in terms of diversity and representation.

"Nothing about being successful in this business is easy. And it's really really hard to even think that you have the possibility of being successful, because everyone is shutting every door in your face and telling you why you can't,” she continued. “You can’t be bitter."