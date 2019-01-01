Rebel Wilson receives alumni achievement award from university

Rebel Wilson was honoured with an award for exceptional alumni achievement from the University in New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia on Monday.

The Pitch Perfect actress returned to her home country after finishing up promoting her new movie, The Hustle, to attend the 47th UNSW Alumni Awards in Sydney and collect the Chancellor's Award for Exceptional Alumni Achievement on Monday.

Rebel celebrated the honour on Instagram by sharing four throwback photos from her graduation in 2009, after she completed Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws degrees, and gushed about how far she has come over the past 10 years.

"Ten years ago I graduated from UNSW (the University of New South Wales) with TWO degrees - BA LLB (Arts & Law) and I couldn't be prouder to today win the Chancellor's Award for Exceptional Alumni Achievement!" she wrote in the caption. "Since graduating, I moved to Hollywood and have been in over 14 movies, had my own US Network television show, sang at the Hollywood Bowl, performed on the West End, created a number of companies, won a landmark Australian court case, have my own clothing line and done many deals all over the world!

"Education really is the key to unlocking opportunities! So study hard kids!! Back when I started college, I couldn't even afford all of my law textbooks and would have to read from the library copies. I'm so proud to have come this far!"

In 2017, the 39-year-old won a defamation court case after taking on Bauer Media Group executives, accusing them of painting her as a liar in some of their magazine titles. Her caption also refers to her short-lived U.S. sitcom Super Fun Night, which ran for one season in 2013, her performances in Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, and her 2016 stint in the West End revival of Guys and Dolls.