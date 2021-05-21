John Wick 4 confirmed for 2021 release date

The next chapter in Keanu Reeves' John Wick franchise is to be released in 2021.

Following the release of the third instalment of the series, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, earlier this month, executives at Lionsgate confirmed on Monday that they have greenlit another film, currently titled John Wick: Chapter 4.

The flick is slated for release on 21 May 2021, with the news first announced via a text message to fans who had signed up for news about the movies, with the note reading, "You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming - May 21, 2021."

No other details regarding the cast or plot were shared.

The third feature in the neo-noir action franchise saw Reeves return as the titular character, with Chad Stahelski back directing. Also starring Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane, the narrative focuses on ex-hitman Wick as he discovers himself on the run after killing a member of an international assassin's guild.

The film, which was shot in New York City, Montreal, and Morocco, has received positive reviews from critics, especially in regards to fight choreography, aesthetics and Reeves' performance. On its opening weekend, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum grossed $57 million (£44 million) in the United States and Canada, and $35 million (£27 million) in other territories, for a worldwide total of $92 million (£72 million).

In addition to working on the new film, Reeves has a busy slate of projects at present. He is in the pre-production stages of movies The Starling and Rally Car, and is set to reprise one of his most famous roles - time-travelling layabout Ted Logan - in a new Bill & Ted movie.

The 54-year-old has also been attached to play John Rain in upcoming TV series Rain, and recently shared in a chat with Variety that he would like to play demon hunter John Constantine in a follow-up to his 2005 film Constantine.

"I've always wanted to play John Constantine again. I just love that world, too, and I love that character," he commented.