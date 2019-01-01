Hailee Steinfeld to front dating rom-com Voicemails for Isabelle

Hailee Steinfeld is the new leading lady in modern dating rom-com, Voicemails for Isabelle.

The project has been picked up by Sony, and will follow a young woman navigating the dating scene in Los Angeles, with the script penned by writer and actress Leah McKendrick.

Sharon Maguire, director of Bridget Jones’ Diary and Bridget Jones’ Baby, is in negotiations to helm the project, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Becky Sanderman are onboard as producers.

Though it's being described as a modern-day romantic comedy, editors at Deadline report Voicemails for Isabelle has been inspired by the Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan 1998 classic, You’ve Got Mail, as technology is used to bring together a couple in the new movie.

Steinfeld last starred in the Transformers prequel spin-off Bumblebee, alongside John Cena, and also voiced Gwen Stacy in the hit animated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

She was nominated for an Oscar at the age of just 14, after impressing critics for her portrayal as the fiery Mattie Ross in True Grit.

Maguire, who was praised for her efforts in bringing Helen Fielding's books to life with Renee Zellweger starring as the loveable Bridget, also directed the 2008 drama Incendiary starring Michelle Williams and Ewan McGregor.