Lady Gaga 'so proud' of mother as she becomes WHO's Goodwill Ambassador

Lady Gaga is "so proud" of her mother Cynthia Germanotta for becoming the World Health Organization's Goodwill Ambassador for Mental Health.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced four new Goodwill Ambassadors in a speech as he opened the 72nd World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday (20May19), and revealed that Cynthia would help them "fight for better mental health and wellbeing".

Lady Gaga, real name Stefani Germanotta, gushed over her mother, who serves as president of her Born This Way Foundation, after she received the honour.

"I'm so proud of @momgerm for being asked to serve as Goodwill Ambassador for @WHO," Gaga tweeted. "The goal of @btwfoundation is to bring awareness to mental health and empower everyone to create a kinder and braver world, and this is a huge part of that."

Cynthia also added on Twitter, "I'm honoured to serve as @WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Mental Health and to work alongside @DrTedros + his extraordinary team to ensure mental #healthforall is a global priority. We face many challenges but there are even more reasons for hope. It's #TimeToAct, together."

Gaga and Cynthia founded the Born This Way Foundation in 2011 with an aim to support and inspire young people. The matriarch previously spoke at the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of the nonprofit organisation in September to discuss mental health.

During the speech on Monday, Brazilian soccer star Alisson Becker and his doctor wife Natalia Loewe Becker were named ambassadors for health promotion, and former President of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, was named ambassador for health workforce.

"Each of our new ambassadors are champions in their own right, from helping their communities rebuild and develop sustainably, to fighting for better mental health and well-being, to being role models for healthier living," Ghebreyesus said.