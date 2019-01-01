NEWS Mel B searching for 'very cool eye patch' after vision loss led to hospitalisation Newsdesk Share with :







Mel B is searching for a "very cool eye patch" she can wear when the Spice Girls tour begins, after being rushed to hospital when she lost the sight in her right eye last week.



Speculation about what caused Mel's vision issues has been swirling since her hospital dash, with the singer choosing to set the record straight on her Instagram page.



In a lengthy post alongside a picture of herself wearing a hospital eye patch, Mel wrote: "Thank you so much for all the lovely support and messages I've had about my eye. Just so you know the real truth. I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry.



"Even though the stupid press said I'm ok and this has happened to me many times before, just to be clear I was NOT ok and this has NEVER EVER happened to me before... I was actually in a lot of pain and very very scared but thanks to the incredible eye specialists in A&E at London's Moorfields Hospital and after at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital I was diagnosed by and eye specialist with severe IRITIS in my right eye and UVEITIS in my left eye."



Iritis is inflammation of the iris, while uveitis is inflammation of the pigmented layer of the eye, called the uvea. Mel added that she's taking "multiple prescription heavy duty eye drops" and other medication "to keep the inflammation under control", but the issue won't be resolved for the next three to four months.



However, Mel proved she's maintaining a sense of humour over the incident as she joked she's going to find the perfect patch to team with her Spice Girls outfits when the group's tour kicks off in Dublin, Ireland on 24 May.



"My only problem now is I have to find a very cool Scary eye patch. Does anyone - apart from Madonna - know where I can get one ?? #eyepatch," she concluded. Madonna has been sporting an "X" eye patch in recent weeks, when she's in character as her new persona Madame X.