Queen have 'no idea' if John Deacon has seen Bohemian Rhapsody

The remaining members of Queen have "no idea" if their reclusive ex-bandmate John Deacon has seen their Oscar-winning biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

The film won four prizes at the Academy Awards in February (19), including a Best Actor statuette for Rami Malek, who played their late frontman Freddie Mercury.

Queen's former bass player John was hit hard by Freddie's 1991 death from an AIDS related illness, and after sporadic appearances with the surviving members of the band, eventually cut off all contact except for business dealings.

In an interview with Britain's Mojo magazine, drummer Roger Taylor confessed that he and guitarist Brian May have "no idea" whether John has seen the biopic, in which he is played by actor Joseph Mazzello.

Roger added: "We don't have any contact with John. I wonder if one of his kids might have been to see it. Who knows?"

Back in 2014, Brian told Rolling Stone that the 67-year-old had read an early version of the script and approved, but had no desire to be involved in production.

"John doesn't want to be," he explained. "He's in his own space and we respect that. It's a shame, because we would love to have him around but he doesn't want to be in that arena anymore...he just doesn't want to be walking those roads."

Bohemian Rhapsody has earned more than $900 million (£707 million) at the box office since its release last October.