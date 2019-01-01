New mum Amy Schumer brushes off comedy comeback criticism

Amy Schumer has laughed off criticism about her stand-up return just two weeks after giving birth, sarcastically insisting she's "always wanted to be mom shamed".

The Trainwreck star surprised fans on Sunday night (19May19) when she made her live comeback at New York City's Comedy Cellar, where she performed an impromptu set.

Funnyman Jon Laster snapped a photo of Amy's return, which the actress posted on Instagram, and captioned it: "I'm back!"

While many applauded the new mum for stepping back into the spotlight so soon after welcoming her son Gene, others were less than welcoming, and made it clear they did not think she had made a wise move.

"I'm sorry. What?! Didn't you birth a human like 5 minutes ago?" commented one follower, while another posted, "Already???? That's insane!!! And inhumane. Contract or not you need to be allowed at least 6 weeks for maternity."

"Like, I can still smell your placenta... take a damn break ffs (for f**k's sake)," added a third critic.

The public backlash prompted a number of Amy's famous friends to defend the star, including writer and producer Molly McNearney, who is married to talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

"And ... here comes the mom shaming ... ughhhhhhhhhhh (sic)," Molly remarked.

Proving her sense of humour was still fully intact, Amy quipped: "I've always wanted to be mom shamed!!!!"

And when a fan heaped praise on the 37 year old for her unexpected stand-up set by commenting, "You can't keep a good woman down," Amy replied, "Oh no, you can't."

The comedienne had to cancel the last few dates of her stand-up tour in February (19), when her doctors advised her not to travel as she battled hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness.