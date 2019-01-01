Lee Daniels treats Star cast to skating party after cancellation

Director Lee Daniels treated his Star castmembers to an all-expenses paid trip to Los Angeles over the weekend following the cancellation of their TV drama series.

The Precious filmmaker co-created the musical show, which focused on three talented singers trying to make it in the cutthroat entertainment industry, but after three seasons, the series was axed by bosses at U.S. network Fox.

The decision, which was announced last week (ends17May19), left Daniels saddened, and he took to Instagram over the weekend to address the news.

"To our die hard Star fans, please know this was not of my doing," he wrote. "Our cast and crew are heartbroken."

However, instead of continuing to mourn the end of the show, which featured actresses Jude Demorest, Brittany O'Grady, and Ryan Destiny, as well as Evan Ross, Queen Latifah, and Benjamin Bratt, Daniels decided to treat the members of the cast to a weekend celebration, which included a skating party - and he picked up the bill.

"He flew them out on his dime, put them up in hotels," a source told the New York Post's Page Six.

Daniels has since shared a video clip of the group, including Destiny and Ross, at the bash, where he told fans, "Cross fingers that you see us again, and if you don't, you'll see us in your dreams."

Although he no longer has Star on his slate, Daniels will have plenty to keep him busy.

His TV hit Empire has been renewed by Fox officials for its sixth and final season, while he is also developing a new comedy series, called Good People, with writer/actress Whitney Cummings for Amazon.

Lisa Kudrow has reportedly signed on to star in and executive produce the pilot, in which Cummings will also feature, according to Variety.