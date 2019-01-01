Millie Bobby Brown battling bullies after tormentors forced her to switch schools

Millie Bobby Brown jumped at the chance to become an anti-bullying activist after teen tormentors forced her to switch schools in the U.K.

The Stranger Things star insists she's the perfect person to stand against bullies because it wasn't so long ago she was a victim.

In a new Glamour magazine interview with Orlando Bloom, the young actress says, "I was bullied at school back in England, so it's extremely important for me to speak out against bullying.

"I actually switched schools because of it. It created a lot of anxiety and issues that I still deal with today. I have dealt with situations both in real life and online that are soul-breaking and it genuinely hurts reading some of the things people have said.

"Being in this industry, we have become so aware of negativity and it's made me appreciate the love so much more. People receive so much love on social media and then only focus on the hate."

Now her goals are to fight for other victims of bullying, especially those who experience struggles on social media.

"Young people's lives are increasingly under pressure," she adds. "I want to make sure that children are protected from violence and exploitation. I also want to combat the negativity on social media. I have experienced it - it's like a disease. It's negative hate that is genuinely so horrifying to me.

"Social media is one of the best places in the world and one of the worst; it counteracts itself. It sends such amazing messages; it raises awareness of situations that need to be heard. Nobody should say it isn't a platform for positivity and change. But then there are some really heartbreaking things to happen on social media and I have dealt with a lot of bullying online. I want to make it a happy place."