Halle Berry confirms giant spine tattoo was fake

Halle Berry has confirmed the giant spine tattoo she recently showed off was fake and part of an upcoming movie role.

The 52-year-old hit headlines worldwide when she shared a snap on her Instagram page back in March (19), which showed her sporting a vine design running the entire length of her back.

Alongside the image, which showed Halle wearing just a sequin miniskirt as she cooked some eggs topless, she wrote: "Who says I’m not a mermaid."

However, appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden recently, Halle set the record straight about the inking.

"You posted a photo on Instagram which set the Internet ablaze," host James began, before asking: "Is this real? And do you usually make eggs in sequins and no tops?”

In answer to the question, Halle leant forward to show James her tattoo-free back, prompting the presenter to ask what the temporary etching had been for.

"I am starting a new movie in a few months and so I’m trying out different tattoos to see what will fit best for my character and I’m discovering how long they will last, how much wear I would get out of one, so I know how much it’s all going to cost,” she explained.

"You’ll see me in the months ahead in many different tattoos that I’m trying out."

While Halle didn't specify what role she was talking about, her upcoming projects include Bruised, which she will direct and also star in as disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice, and Jagged Edge.

As for cooking topless, Halle laughed: "I do it all the time. It’s fine."

And when James looked at her somewhat disbelievingly, the former Bond girl hit back, "Men can do it all the time. Why can’t women?” as the audience cheered.