Critics praise Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Critics have praised Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood following the film's world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Pulp Fiction director's hotly anticipated new project focuses on the story of TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), as they set out to make names for themselves in the film industry at the time of the Charles Manson murders in Los Angeles in 1969.

Tarantino, DiCaprio, and Pitt all stepped out for the debut screening in Cannes on Tuesday, along with Margot Robbie, who takes on the role of real-life Manson victim Sharon Tate, and while reviewers were urged not to give away any spoilers about the movie, a series of overwhelmingly positive comments have since flooded Twitter.

Critic Jordan Ruimy wrote: "Tarantino wasn't joking when he said this was the closest to Pulp Fiction that he has come. He juggles a mosaic of characters and story-lines in this one, eventually stringing them together for a relentlessly playful and touching finale."

And reviewer Jason Gorber insisted the film will be in the running for the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Historically dubious, thematically brilliant, QT (Quentin Tarantino) finds his form in film that could win Palme d'Or or be picketed by audiences, or maybe both. Thrilling, provocative, blackly comical, intensely unsettling masterwork," he noted.

Others lauded the performances of the headline stars, and while a number of film critics expressed excitement over the movie, some indicated that they may need a second viewing to really settle on their rating.

The New York Times' Kyle Buchanan added: "There will be many, many hot takes to come on the new Tarantino but I don't mind letting mine cool off on the counter a little longer. I know it's more relaxed than I was expecting, and that DiCaprio is terrific, funny and poignant. The rest, I'm gonna mull over."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, also starring Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Margaret Qualley, and Dakota Fanning, is due to hit U.S. cinemas on 26 July. It will open in the U.K. on 14 August.