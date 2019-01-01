Michael Pena added to Tom & Jerry movie

Michael Pena is joining Chloe Grace Moretz in the upcoming Tom & Jerry live-action revamp.

It was announced in April that Moretz had secured one of the human roles in the new flick, with editors at Deadline now reporting Pena has also signed on.

The pair have been cast to play rivals at a top hotel in Warner Bros.' take on the classic cartoon, which Fantastic Four filmmaker Tim Story is directing.

Pena will portray Terrance, the deputy general manager of the Park Hotel, who hires Moretz's Kayla to clean up the place. She brings in an alley cat to get rid of the hotel's mouse.

The classic Tom & Jerry cartoon was launched in 1940 by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. During its original run, until 1958, the famed animation duo won seven Academy Awards for Animated Short Film. The cat and mouse enemies were last seen in November 2014 in a two-minute sketch as part of the Children in Need telethon.

News of a film was announced in April 2015. It was originally going to be completely animated and "in the same vein" as the source material. However, in October 2018, studio bossed indicated that the project would instead be a live-action/2D animated hybrid film.

It marks a new direction for Pena, whose most recent projects include drugs cartel movie The Mule with Clint Eastwood, as well as Netflix's latest Narcos series, Mexico, about the cannabis trade in the nation.

Moretz is also moving away from her recent run of mystery films, like Greta and Suspiria.