Bohemian Rhapsody screenwriter penning Three Identical Strangers movie adaptation

Bohemian Rhapsody screenwriter Anthony McCarten is penning the script for a narrative adaptation of Three Identical Strangers.

Released in 2018, the Tim Wardle-directed documentary explored how three American men - Edward Galland, David Kellman and Robert Shafran - discovered they were triplets at the age of 19 and had been separated at birth.

Last July, executives at Raw, Film4 and Sidney Kimmel Entertainment announced they were planning to make a movie based on the project, and now editors at Deadline have reported that McCarten will adapt the script and serve as a producer.

While the documentary combined archival footage, re-enacted scenes, and present-day interviews, the style of the forthcoming film remains unclear.

New Zealand-born McCarten most recently worked on Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and is also known for his work in writing biographical films such as 2014's The Theory of Everything, and 2017's Darkest Hour - both of which he received Oscar nominations for.

McCarten is currently in the post-production phase of The Pope, a film starring Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce which delves into the opposing visions between two of the most powerful leaders in the Catholic Church. He is also attached to movies National Anthem and The Siege.

Potential stars or a release date for the new take on Three Identical Strangers are yet to be announced. The film premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Storytelling, and also made the shortlist of films considered for the Best Documentary Feature prize at the Academy Awards.