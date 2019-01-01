Kristen Wiig pulls out of filming comedy in Georgia due to abortion ban

Kristen Wiig has decided against filming her new comedy in Georgia following the introduction of anti-abortion legislation.

Last month, the star confirmed she was reuniting with her Bridesmaids co-writer Annie Mumolo on Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, a movie which will tell the story of Barb, to be played by Wiig, and her best friend Star, as portrayed by Mumolo, who leave their small town for the first time to go on holiday in Vista Del Mar in Florida, where they quickly find themselves embroiled in an adventure.

But according to editors at Variety, Wiig has now announced that she will no longer be shooting in Georgia, as means of protesting the so-called "heartbeat bill," which will outlaw abortions from the time a foetal heartbeat is detected, usually around when a woman is six weeks pregnant.

A spokesperson for film studio Lionsgate hasn't commented decision, and a new location for the production is yet to be determined.

Since Governor Brian Kemp signed the bill earlier this month, a number of producers have abandoned projects in Georgia as part of a Hollywood boycott over the restrictive abortion laws.

Director Reed Morano has cancelled a trip to the state to scout locations for a new Amazon Studios show called The Power, and told Time, "We had no problem stopping the entire process instantly. There is no way we would ever bring our money to that state by shooting there."

Jason Bateman, J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele, as well as other film and TV heavyweights, have also pledged to take their entertainment business out of the state to oppose the bill.

Georgia has been a favourite location for various TV and film projects for years due to tax incentives.