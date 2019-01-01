Zoe Kravitz secretly marries Karl Glusman - report

Zoe Kravitz is married to Karl Glusman, according to reports.

A source has told Us Weekly magazine that the 30-year-old Big Little Lies star and her Love actor fiance have secretly tied the knot and are now "legally married".

However, the pair are still said to be planning to celebrate their union with a traditional wedding ceremony in France this June.

The reports of a secret wedding come just months after Zoe revealed she and Karl were engaged during an interview with Rolling Stone magazine.

"Oh yeah, I'm engaged. I haven't told anyone yet. I mean, I haven't told the world," she said in October, revealing the proposal had taken place the February beforehand. "He nailed it. And I love that it wasn't this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants."

Then, in an interview with InStyle magazine earlier this year, Zoe admitted she was getting on well with her wedding planning, smiling: "I'm planning, slowly but surely. It's a little intimidating, but I'm excited. And I'm just starting to put everything together. So... wish me luck!"

Zoe, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, has been in a relationship with Karl since 2016. She's been showing off her stunning vintage-style ring since then, and in a previous interview with W magazine, divulged that she first saw the sparkler on the social media page for antique jewellery store The One I Love NYC.

"I follow (the owner) on Instagram and would always look at her rings," she explained. "There was one from the 18th century that I saved because I thought it was so beautiful, and I had no idea that my friend had told him about. So, he went the extra mile to get me something that I'd really love."