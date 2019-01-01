Jessica Alba drinks a shot of tequila before filming sex scenes

Jessica Alba still finds filming intimate love scenes to be "weird".

The 38-year-old star opened up about the topic on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast in a recent appearance alongside her husband Cash Warren, 40, and confessed she often drinks a shot of tequila before filming begins.

"I'm gonna say I'm unprofessional, 100 per cent: Because I feel like really good entertainment people don't have to do that," the 38-year-old laughed.

The actress went on to share which co-stars she found particularly attractive, but insisted that it doesn't really matter because she still finds getting intimate on camera awkward.

"Pierce Brosnan and Bruce Willis are very attractive gentlemen... but it's like, weird," she said of her Some Kind of Beautiful and Sin City co-stars. "When you're choosing to want to be with someone in that way... it's very intimate. You're breathing on someone, it's all there, you're smelling the skin... you wanna choose who you're doing that with, and you gotta really like, pretend."

The mother-of-three also shared that she finds recreating intimacy across multiple takes exhausting, and admitted she still gets embarrassed when she's conscious of the crew on set watching her.

"Sometimes it's days and days of the same thing, and you have to recreate that moment every time, recreate the peak of your intimacy from this angle and that angle and this angle and that angle," the Fantastic Four star quipped. "And, by the way, everyone's right here."