Lisa Kudrow was 'always sick' as she starved herself for Friends

Lisa Kudrow's body confidence issues on Friends left her constantly ill and "underweight" as she starred alongside Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.



The actress is known for her bubbly personality and her kooky sense of humour, much like her beloved sitcom character Phoebe Buffay, but behind the scenes, the 55 year old was always comparing herself to her petite co-stars, because she felt like a "mountain" standing beside Aniston and Cox.



"You see yourself on TV, and it's that, 'Oh my god, I'm just a mountain of a girl,'" she recalled of her inner thoughts at the time. "And I'm already bigger than Courteney and Jennifer. (I was) taller, bigger. My bones feel bigger, I just felt like this mountain of a woman next to them."



Kudrow's insecurities led her to regularly lose weight "on purpose," and even though she felt terrible, it resulted in a flood of compliments.



"Unfortunately for a woman, if you're underweight, you look good," she explained during her appearance on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. "When I was too thin I was sick all the time - a cold, sinus infection. I was always sick."



Kudrow eventually began to develop a healthier relationship with her body, and now she is more than comfortable with her looks and the ageing process.



She said, "I just go, 'Alright, so what? You're older, that's a good thing, why is that a bad thing?'"



Friends helped to launch the careers of each of the main castmembers, including David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc, and ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.