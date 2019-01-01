George Clooney's production partner vowed to give up bikes as he held actor's head in his arms

George Clooney's production partner pledged never to ride a motorcycle again as he held the movie star in his arms after a scary crash in Sardinia last year (18).

The Ocean's Eleven star collided with a car at 70 miles per hour and was tossed through the air over the windshield of the other vehicle.

Grant Heslov, who was riding with George on the morning in question, initially felt sure his pal would not survive the accident.

"As I was holding him as I was waiting for the ambulance, I said to myself, 'If he lives I'll never ride a motorcycle again," he tells The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview with Clooney, who reveals just how severe the crash was.

"I split my helmet in half and it knocked me outta my shoes... It was bad and I was just waiting for the switch to turn off (on my life), because I broke the windshield with my head."

“It got both Grant and I — after 40 years of riding together — off of motorcycles for good,” he added.

Clooney previously revealed he has given up riding motorbikes following the accident, joking he used up all of his nine lives.

"And I actually thought that was it, you know," he told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month (May19). "And if you did it 100 times, 99 times I wouldn't be around for it... I used up nine lives."

The star was filming the Hulu miniseries Catch-22 when the incident occurred and pulling triple duty on set – directing, executive producing, and starring in the World War Two drama, adapted from Joseph Heller's satirical novel of the same name.