Jensen Ackles: 'My wife is a single mum due to busy Supernatural shoot schedule'

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles spends so much time on the show's Vancouver, Canada set he jokes his wife is a single mum to their three children.

The actor, who has appeared on the hit series since 2005, considers the upcoming conclusion of the show bittersweet - while wrapping up the show's 15 season run will be emotional, the 41 year old is looking forward to spending more time with his family, joking his spouse, Danneel Ackles, has had to raise their kids in the pair's home in Austin, Texas largely on her own.

“I often joke with my wife that she’s a single mum of three with a sugar daddy (a boyfriend who provides for a woman financially) that lives in different country," he tells Us Weekly. "It’d be nice to actually be her partner and give her a little help and be a dad and see my family."

Ackles also hopes to be “a present husband” and enjoy some down time.

“(I want to) just do some things that I don’t get to do and I’m OK with that; I’ve loved the last 15 years of my life, it’s been an incredible journey and ride and rollercoaster but it’ll be nice to switch gears and see where that leads,” the former Smallville cast member added.

Though facing the conclusion of the beloved production is daunting for Ackles, he is excited to see which new direction his career takes.

"I kind of feel like next year, (as) we start to get toward the end of it, I feel like I’m going to walk up, metaphorically, to a cliff and look down and not know what’s down there and then when the show ends, I’m just going to jump," he adds. "And we’ll see what happens! I’ve got some cool people to go to.”

Ackles and Danneel married in 2010 and share daughter JJ, six, and two-year-old twins Zeppelin and Arrow.