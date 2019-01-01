Matthew McConaughey celebrates pal Guy Fieri at Walk of Fame honour ceremony

Matthew McConaughey thrilled pal Guy Fieri by saluting the top chef during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Wednesday (22May19).

The Oscar winner was a surprise guest at the event and gushed about becoming a fan of the BBQ expert's hit TV show.

"Fifteen or so years ago I was living in an Airstream (trailer) travelling across America...," he said. "I lived on the road and I came across this show, Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives, and it quickly became my favourite show.

"One day on the road I get the number of the host, Guy Fieri, and I call him up and I say, 'Listen, hey man, it's Matthew McConaughey'," the actor recalled, explaining he asked the chef for a restaurant recommendation in Spokane, Washington.

The movie star then gave Fieri his road map plans and the TV personality offered restaurant pointers along the way.

The pair later met in Los Angeles.

"This is when I met a conscientious Guy Fieri; Guy Fieri who cared about family, who cared about faith. This is when I met a guy who I could tell right away, could out-hustle a lot of people with equal talent; out-work them," Matthew said at the ceremony. "This is when I met a guy who was not a food snob, and I want to give an applause to that, because that can happen. Thank you for that.

"This is a guy I met who was also curious and was dealing with some new-found fame and wanted to talk about how best to navigate it."

He added, "We cooked a lot of food. We ate a lot of food. We drank a lot of spirits. We talked about life, and we talked about being authentic to who you are."