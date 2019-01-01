Tim Allen warned Tom Hanks about Toy Story 4's emotional finale

Tom Hanks is grateful to his Toy Story co-star Tim Allen for helping to prepare him to face the emotional final pages of the film's script.

The actor, who has voiced the film franchise's co-lead character Woody since 1995, received texts from Allen, aka Buzz Lightyear, that helped him brace for the story's conclusion - so he wasn't a blubbering mess in the studio.

"This is the end of the series and I'd gotten some texts from Tim - Tim Allen, who plays Buzz Lightyear, the astronaut," Hanks said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "These texts are saying, 'Have you recorded yet? Have you been in? Have you had a session yet?' I said, 'No, not yet'. 'You haven't seen those last pages?' 'No, I haven't seen them'. 'Wait until you see those last pages. Tough one, tough one'.

"We’re saying goodbye to Woody and Buzz and Bonnie's room and Andy and everybody and it was emotional."

Though Hanks has found it difficult to let Toy Story go, he's grateful for the experience.

"It’s the most rewarding thing I could imagine being a part of," he shared.

The star last strapped on his cowboy boots for 2010’s Toy Story 3. All of the core cast have returned for the fourth and final chapter of the Disney Pixar series, including late actor Don Rickles, back as Mr. Potato Head two years after his death.

“Of course we loved Don obviously, and after he passed, his family contacted us and asked if there was any way that we could create a performance using the recordings that we had," Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley previously told Entertainment Weekly

The last instalment also features Tony Hale, Jordan Peele, Keegan Michael-Key, Keanu Reeves, and Christina Hendricks.

Toy Story 4 hits theatres from 19 June.