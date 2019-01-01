Daniel Craig to undergo ankle surgery after Bond 25 injury

Daniel Craig needs to undergo "minor ankle surgery" following an injury he sustained on the set of the new Bond film.

Shooting only got underway on the 25th, currently untitled, instalment of the spy franchise in April, with Daniel, who has played James Bond since 2006's Casino Royale, hurting himself a few weeks later on the Jamaican set.

The official James Bond Twitter account has now confirmed the English star's injury needs proper medical attention, but reps insist it won't halt production.

"BOND 25 update: Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020," the tweet reads.

Following the incident, a shoot planned for Pinewood Studios near London was cancelled, but the schedule is now back on track and filming will continue as the 51-year-old undergoes surgery and then spends time recovering.

Reports suggest filming in Jamaica has now wrapped and the production has moved to Europe.

Bond 25 will likely be Daniel's 007 swan song. Rami Malek has joined the franchise as the villain, with Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Whishaw among the Bond regulars returning for another outing.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is helming the new film, after Danny Boyle exited the project due to creative differences.

Danny was also co-writing the movie, leaving producers to draft in Scott Z. Burns to take over the role. Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also on the writing team, with reports claiming she was brought in to spice up the script.