Amber Heard throws support behind revenge porn bill at U.S. Capitol

Amber Heard delivered a speech at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to urge lawmakers to pass a bill which would make circulating non-consensual pornography a federal crime.

The Aquaman star gave a six-minute speech to members of U.S. Congress in Washington, D.C. to advocate for The SHIELD Act, which would make owning and distributing intimate photos or videos, without the person's consent, punishable by up to five years in prison.

The 33-year-old spoke about how her life has changed since 2014, when hackers accessed private nude images in her iCloud and posted them online.

"I can tell you firsthand that the acts of non-consensual pornography are humiliating, degrading and life-changing," she began. "Non-consensual pornography is one of the worst violations of privacy and it does not discriminate, instead it disproportionately affects women around the world with devastating personal and professional consequences.

"Once private, intimate content released into the Internet is virtually impossible to remove it from online spaces, further subjecting victims to harassment and judgment from strangers and acquaintances alike. It can result, and often does, in social, economic, psychological and even physical consequences. I experienced these consequences myself."

The Rum Diary star revealed that her pictures are still online today and she continues to be "harassed, stalked and humiliated by the theft of those images" which are used to "continuously degrade, humiliate and dehumanise me".

Heard acknowledged that while "the consequences to my personal safety, dignity and livelihood are severe", she is in a privileged position as a white woman with money and resources, and said she felt it was her duty to use her platform and speak out to help those less fortunate.

"This is why I'm speaking out on behalf of it, because if it has affected me this way, imagine what it's like for people with less resources," she told a TMZ reporter outside the hearing.