Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend charged with domestic violence - report

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend is reportedly facing a prison sentence after he was formally charged with one count of felony domestic violence.

Brian Hickerson was arrested earlier this month after an argument with the Nashville star allegedly turned physical, reported TMZ.

Police were called to the property in the early hours on 2 May and they questioned both Panettiere and Hickerson, who had both been drinking before the row. Insiders claimed law enforcement sources noticed redness and marks on the actress' body at the time.

However, according to editors at TMZ, it has now emerged the injuries were far more serious and the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has now charged Hickerson with one count of felony domestic violence, which carries a sentence of up to four years.

The news comes several months after Panettiere's beau, a realtor and aspiring actor, was involved in a domestic dispute with his father, David, during a visit to his native South Carolina in October.

Reports at the time suggested cops had been called to investigate a claim of assault and battery at the family's Greenville property, where his dad was noted to have severe bruising and bleeding on his face.

However, Hickerson's father played down the clash by insisting he had just fallen.

Representatives for Panettiere have yet to comment on his arrest.

The Heroes star has been linked to Hickerson since last August, shortly after her split from her fiance, former boxing champ Wladimir Klitschko, with whom she shares a daughter Kaya, was made public.