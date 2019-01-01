Carrie Fisher and Billie Lourd will appear together in new Star Wars film

Billie Lourd will appear in scenes with her late mother Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Director J.J. Abrams has utilised unreleased footage from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi to incorporate the much much-loved actress' character General Leia Organa into the third movie in the franchise's sequel saga, following her unexpected death in December 2016.

But while the filmmaker deliberately wrote the screenplay so Lourd, who plays Resistance member Lieutenant Connix in the trilogy, wouldn't have to star alongside an edited version of her mother, the 26-year-old had other ideas.

"I purposely had written her character in scenes without Carrie, because I just didn't want it to be uncomfortable for her," he told Vanity Fair. "(She said), 'I want to be in scenes with her. I want it for my children when I have kids. I want them to see.'"

And Lourd was understandably emotional while shooting scenes that would later feature her mother.

"She would get emotional and sort of have to excuse herself for a minute. I know it was hard for her for a while," the director added.

Abrams also addressed the not-so-well-received digital version of a younger Princess Leia, who appeared in the Star Wars spin-off Rogue One, and insisted their technological trickery to bring Fisher to life is down to editing and reshoots.

"It's not quite a magic trick; it's sort of more of a trick of editing. There is an element of the uncanny, spiritual, you know. Classic Carrie, that it would have happened this way, because somehow it worked. And I never thought it would," he explained.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to be released in December.