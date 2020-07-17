Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kenneth Branagh join Christopher Nolan's Tenet

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kenneth Branagh have boarded Christopher Nolan's new film Tenet.

In January, executives at Warner Bros. confirmed the Interstellar director was working on a new project and set the release date for 17 July 2020, with the movie also to be released in IMAX.

Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and John David Washington were among the first stars to be attached, and on Wednesday, studio bosses announced the film would be titled Tenet, and that Taylor-Johnson and Branagh had been cast.

In addition, Clemence Poesy, Michael Caine, and Indian actress Dimple Kapadia will appear.

Few details about the narrative have been released, though the film has been described as an "action epic evolving from the world of international espionage".

Nolan is directing from his own screenplay, and is producing alongside his wife and collaborator, Emma Thomas. Thomas Hayslip will serve as executive producer, while Nathan Crowley is the production designer, costumes will be designed by Jeffrey Kurland, and the score is being composed by Ludwig Goransson.

Bosses at Warner Bros. previously reserved the same July slot for when Nolan unveiled Dunkirk in 2017, with the World War II feature about the Dunkirk evacuation - which featured Branagh, Fionn Whitehead, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, and Tom Hardy - garnering eight Oscar nominations, including nods for Best Picture and Best Director, and taking home three golden statues.

The filmmaker, also known for making Inception and The Dark Knight Trilogy, is not currently working on any other movies.

Taylor-Johnson was most recently seen onscreen in Netflix film Outlaw King and is currently filming Kingsman: The Great Game, the third instalment of the Kingsman franchise.

Meanwhile, Branagh starred and directed All Is True, which explored the final days in the life of William Shakespeare, and is also gearing up to begin work on an adaptation of Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile, following on from his 2017 film Murder on the Orient Express.