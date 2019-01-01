Tilda Swinton treats Cannes Film Festival like a family reunion

Tilda Swinton sees so many of her old friends at the Cannes Film Festival that it's like having a family reunion.

The 58-year-old is at the prestigious event in France thanks to her involvement in Jim Jarmusch's zombie movie, The Dead Don’t Die, which premiered in Cannes earlier this month.

And Swinton was excited to return to the festival, which she dubbed a "school vacation", as it meant reuniting with old co-stars and friends who she's known for so long she now regards them as family.

“There are many ways of coming to Cannes, sometimes you’re trying to sell a film, sometimes you’re trying to get a film made, you might be here on a jury or bringing a film. But coming at any time and for any reason is a sort of fiesta-come-school vacation," she explained to Deadline.

"This year to be with this particular family of filmmakers – Jim Jarmusch and Bill Murray, who I’ve known very well on many different films – is like a family reunion."

Swinton has appeared alongside Murray in no less than seven movies, including 2012's Moonrise Kingdom and their latest endeavour, The Dead Don’t Die.

The Oscar-winning actress plays an eccentric zombie-killer in Jarmusch's comic horror, and confessed she would say yes to any project the director suggested because she adores working with him.

“I would probably say yes to anything that Jim proposed because I really love him and his work, so even if he said let’s do a film about a sofa I would probably say, ‘Yes let’s do it'.

“It’s always a great group with Jim because people with any kind of intelligence are drawn to working with him," she said of her co-stars, including Adam Driver, Selena Gomez, Chloe Sevigny and Luka Sabbat.

"It was essentially a summer vacation. We had a great summer in upstate New York, going around a series of little towns to create our own version of a little town, seen in the film.”