Kris Jenner: 'Biblical name is perfect moniker to celebrate baby Psalm'

Kris Jenner has opened up about the inspiration for the name of her new grandson Psalm West, admitting the biblical moniker is the "perfect" choice for the tot.

Kris' daughter Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West announced the arrival of baby Psalm, their fourth child and second born to a surrogate, on social media on 10 May.

The tot is Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager Kris' 10th grandchild, and she spoke about the little boy as she attended the 2019 Fresh Air Fund Spring Benefit on Wednesday night.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” she told Entertainment Tonight. "I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect."

The name Psalm means "sacred song or hymn".

Other than sharing a picture of the baby asleep in his crib to mark Mother's Day, Kim and Kanye have kept their bonding time with their son private. But one person who's more than a little keen to meet Psalm is the couple's pal Chrissy Teigen.

"I can't wait to meet him!" she told People.com, before adding of his name: "I think it’s beautiful. I know they wanted something biblical and I think they feel so set with their family now, it’s so complete. Four has to be such a trip, I can’t even imagine - two feels like a million."

Religion has always been a big part of Kim and Kanye's life, but especially so since the rapper launched his Sunday Service at his home. The occasion, which sees the family's friends join together at the couple's house to listen to music from a gospel choir, has become so popular that Kanye even took it to the Coachella music festival earlier this year - with an estimated 50,000 people attending the Easter Sunday gig.