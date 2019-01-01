Channing Tatum scraps Magic Mike musical's Boston run

Channing Tatum has pulled plans to preview his upcoming Magic Mike musical in Boston, Massachusetts, because the show isn't good enough.

The actor, who worked as a stripper in Florida in his late teens, teamed up with top director Steven Soderbergh and turned his story into hit 2012 movie Magic Mike, and it inspired a live all-male striptease spectacular, which opened in Las Vegas in 2017 and in London in November (18).

The plot has since been adapted for a stage musical by screenwriter Reid Carolin, with Tatum and Soderbergh on board as producers, and they had hoped to give the show, described as a prequel to the first Magic Mike movie, a test run in Boston from 30 November (19), ahead of a planned Broadway launch.

However, officials have since cancelled the limited engagement at the Emerson Colonial Theatre, where it had been expected to run until 5 January (20),

In a press release obtained by the Boston Globe, Tatum and Soderbergh explained they scrapped the theatre debut because they "don't feel the musical is ready for production".

The news emerges shortly after Magic Mike: The Musical suffered a development setback as book writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, composer Tom Kitt, and lyricist Brian Yorkey all recently quit the show due to "creative differences".

Their exit led to the axe of a production workshop, which had been expected to take place earlier this month (May19).

Producers have yet to reveal whether they will continue working on the show, or if it will be ditched altogether.