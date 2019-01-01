Glenn Close: 'I'll never film in states with restrictive abortion laws'

Glenn Close has joined the actors and filmmakers who are vowing not to make films in U.S. states with strict anti-abortion laws.

On Tuesday (21May19), The Wife star joined activists protesting the new legislation in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Utah, and Arkansas, where bills have been introduced to severely restrict pregnancy terminations, and now she's making a personal pledge to boycott projects in those states.

Posting photos from the demonstration in New York City's Foley Square on Instagram, the 72 year old wrote: "I am filming in Georgia this summer, but, if these bills become law, I won’t be working for film companies in any if those states.

"As a female American, in the 21st century, I still cling to hope for our fragile, fractious democracy. Freedom of speech. Freedom of religion. Freedom of choice, as far as our bodies are concerned. I also wonder what the issues would be if men had babies!"

The new laws have been attacked by stars like Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon and Rihanna, while Ghostbusters star Kristen Wiig has already decided against filming her new comedy in Georgia following the introduction of anti-abortion legislation in the state.

According to editors at Variety, Wiig has announced that she will no longer be shooting Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar in Georgia to protest the so-called "heartbeat bill", which will outlaw abortions from the time a fetal heartbeat is detected - usually around when a woman is six weeks pregnant.

Director Reed Morano has also cancelled a trip to the state to scout locations for a new Amazon Studios show, called The Power, telling Time, "There is no way we would ever bring our money to that state by shooting there."

Jason Bateman, J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele, as well as other film and TV heavyweights, have also pledged to take their entertainment business out of the state to oppose the bill.